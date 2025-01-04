Sybiha Discusses Security Issues In Black Sea With Turkish FM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha discussed security issues in the Black Sea.
The head of Ukrainian diplomacy announced this on the social Network X , Ukrinform reports.
“During today's conversation with my colleague and friend Hakan Fidan, we discussed our bilateral agenda, the situation on the battlefield, security in the Black Sea, the situation in Syria and the Middle East,” Sybiha wrote.
The Minister added that the parties also agreed on coordinated efforts to further strengthen the strategic partnership.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in his New Year's address that the end of the Russian-Ukrainian peace process would be one of Turkey's priorities in 2025.
