'India Well-Prepared', Says Govt Amid Covid-Like Virus Outbreak In China: 'No Unusual Surge In Respiratory Cases'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Covid-like HMPV virus outbreak in China: In response to the recent surge in respiratory illnesses in China, the Union of India convened a Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) meeting on January 4, 2025. The meeting, chaired by the Director General of Health Services (DGHS), included experts from various health organisations such as the World Health Organization (WHO), the National Centre for Control (NCDC), and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Allaying fears over yet another pandemic, the Indian stated,“Data from the recently conducted preparedness drill across the country indicated that the country is well prepared to deal with any increase in respiratory illnesses.”

| China Covid-like virus scare: Expert says it can only harm children below 5 yrs

Reports indicate that China is experiencing an increase in cases of respiratory illnesses, particularly Coronavirus-like human metapneumovirus (HMPV) , influenza virus, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). These illnesses are typical during the winter season and have raised concerns about potential health risks.

“These viruses are already in circulation globally including India,” the Indian government's press release read. Health authorities have reassured the public that there is no unusual surge in similar cases within India.“The situation in China is not unusual in view of the ongoing flu season. The reports also suggest that the cause of the present surge is Influenza virus, RSV and HMPV – the usual pathogens that are expected during the season,” the official release read.

| China faces Covid-like virus outbreak: Should India be worried about HMPV?

During the meeting, experts noted that while respiratory viruses are currently circulating globally, including in India, the surveillance systems for Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) are robust and show no alarming trends.

The ICMR has confirmed that testing for other respiratory viruses has not revealed any unusual increases.