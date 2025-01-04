Jeff Baena, Writer-Director & Actress Aubrey Plaza's Husband, Dies By Suicide At 47: Reports

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Acclaimed writer and director Jeff Baena, known for films like Life After Beth and The Little Hours, has tragically passed away at the age of 47, multiple reports confirmed. Baena, who was married to Aubrey Plaza, was found dead at his Los Angeles-area home on Friday.

Incident details

Law enforcement sources reported that and fire departments responded to a call for a death investigation around 10:30 a.m. local time. Baena's assistant reportedly discovered him at the residence, where he was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have ruled the death a suicide.

Jeff Baena profile

Jeff Baena is an American filmmaker and screenwriter known for his unique and often unconventional approach to storytelling. Born on June 29, 1977, in Miami, Florida, Baena initially studied film at New York University before pursuing a career in the entertainment industry. He gained prominence for his work as both a writer and director, often blending elements of comedy, drama, and surrealism in his projects.

Career highlights

Screenwriting debut: Baena began his career co-writing the 2004 cult classic I Heart Huckabees with director David O. Russell. The film's philosophical humor and existential themes garnered critical acclaim.

Directorial work: Baena made his directorial debut with Life After Beth (2014), a horror-comedy starring Aubrey Plaza and Dane DeHaan. The film, which explores the humorous and emotional side of a zombie apocalypse, marked the beginning of his reputation for genre-bending narratives.



Joshy (2016), a dark comedy about grief and friendship.

The Little Hours (2017), a medieval comedy inspired by The Decameron, featuring an ensemble cast including Aubrey Plaza, Alison Brie, and Dave Franco.

Horse Girl (2020), a psychological drama co-written with Alison Brie, exploring themes of mental health and reality distortion. Television work: Baena co-created the Showtime comedy series Cinema Toast (2021), a unique anthology series repurposing old footage into new, experimental narratives.

