531 Investors Granted Jordanian Citizenship In 2024 In 2024 - Official Source

The number of foreign investors granted Jordanian citizenship through the investment programme reached 531 by the end of 2024 (JT file photo)

The number of foreign investors granted Jordanian citizenship through the investment programme reached 531 by the end of 2024 (JT file photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The number of foreign investors granted Jordanian citizenship through the programme reached 531 by the end of 2024.

A source from the Interior said that these investors applied through the 'Specialised Technical Committee' established within the Ministry of Investment, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

"The committee, comprising representatives from all relevant authorities, reviewed the applications to ensure compliance with the programme's requirements and criteria before submitting them to a ministerial committee for further recommendations,", he added.

"Final approval was granted by the Cabinet in accordance with existing legislation."

The source also stressed that these procedures are part of the government's efforts to implement initiatives under the Economic Modernisation Vision, aiming to attract foreign direct investment and sustain current investments.

"Key incentives include granting investors Jordanian citizenship or long-term residency of up to five years, with options for renewal under the same conditions."

These measures are designed to provide a stable and supportive environment, allowing investors to focus on their businesses while benefitting from simplified processes and privileges, the official added.

Additional incentives include streamlined mobility within and outside Jordan, access to essential services such as healthcare and education, and the ability to include family members-parents, spouses, and children-under the residency or citizenship programme, promoting long-term stability.

This investor-friendly approach bolsters the Jordanian economy by attracting new investments, creating jobs, increasing revenues, and addressing economic challenges.

It also contributes to improving living standards for citizens, driving development, and achieving the growth targets outlined in the Economic Modernisation Vision.