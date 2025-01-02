RXBAR Challenges 'New Year, New You' B.S., Empowering People To Block Out Toxic, Self-Improvement Messages

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The campaign features a

B.S. Blocker Truck, bold billboards, and

sparks a social conversation to reject unrealistic expectations

CHICAGO, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RXBAR is calling B.S. on the cultural conversation that dominates every January-the pressure to overhaul your life with unrealistic and pervasive "New Year, New You" messaging. The brand is rejecting this exhausting cycle by challenging inauthenticity, celebrating self-acceptance, and encouraging people to leave the B.S. behind. Introducing: The B.S. Blocker, a bold campaign that puts the RXBAR "No B.S." ethos front and center and asks people around the country to join in blocking out the noise.

The 'New Year, New You' B.S. blocker shields people from other ads that share unrealistic“New Year, New You” messaging.

The protein bar known for its no B.S. ingredients is buying ad space before 'New Year, New You' B.S. advertising can.

Another RXBAR billboard shielding your eyes from more 'New Year, New You' messaging.

XBAR is asking consumers nationwide to share the New Year B.S. they're saying no to in 2025. Beginning January 7, people across the country can take part by commenting on the RXBAR Instagram (@RXBAR) post with the B.S. they are rejecting in the New Year and sharing the post to their story. In return, participants will receive a discount code redeemable on RXBAR, through January 31.



RXBAR is also taking a literal stand in New York City. The B.S. Blocker Truck will roam the streets on January 3, outfitted with an ad-blocker designed to shield people from toxic messaging. By texting their B.S. sightings to 646-522-9039, participants can watch the truck roll up to cover the ads in real-time. In addition to the truck activation, RXBAR will take over prime billboard placements across New York City, replacing "New Year, New You" B.S. with encouraging reminders that you're already enough. By swapping out the guilt-driven messages, RXBAR aims to bring a little wit and a lot of honesty to the city's streets, while furthering the campaign's nationwide call to action.

"January often brings a flood of narratives that implores people to make unrealistic changes in their lives, and we think that's B.S.," said Eileen Flaherty, Director, Brand Marketing, RXBAR. "Our brand has always been about simplicity, realness and no B.S.-and this campaign is an extension of that. We want to help people kick off the year without the guilt or nonsense."

To further amplify the campaign, RXBAR has partnered with @dudettewithsign, a beloved content creator known for highlighting everyday B.S. with humor and relatability. With her blunt style and sharp wit, she'll encourage fans to call out the "New Year, New You" B.S. they're walking away from this year. Her direct, unapologetic approach perfectly reflects the RXBAR brand mission to celebrate authenticity.

The B.S. Blocker campaign underscores the brand's belief in cutting through the noise and focusing on what truly matters. Just as RXBAR protein bars deliver real, recognizable ingredients, this campaign calls people to strip away the noise and prioritize what is achievable and fulfilling. By promoting confidence and balance, RXBAR hopes to redefine how people approach the New Year-with less pressure and more purpose.

To keep up with what RXBAR has coming next, follow Instagram , TikTok , or visit RXBAR .

