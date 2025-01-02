Zarina Wahab Shares How She Managed To Shoot Her Debut Malayalam Movie With Kamal Haasan

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Zarina Wahab recalled an incident when she walked into troubled waters during the making of her Malayalam debut film, 'Madanolsavam'.

A recently resurfaced of the actress shows her talking about the challenges of working around the Malayalam language, a language that she is still alien to even after having worked in 29 films in Malayalam cinema.

The actress said,“I don't know Malayalam even now, although I have worked in 29 movies. My first was with Kamal Haasan. So we went to the room. They were giving me money. I wanted the money as soon as possible because I wanted to buy a good flat. So they gave me all the money. I was very happy because I was able to give some money for the house. But, when I went there, there were dialogues I was like, 'what are these dialogues?'. I didn't understand a single word, I started crying, I was stuck. I got stuck with the money. I thought, 'I will somehow return the money'. But I wanted to go back”.

“I refused to come out of the room So Kamal came to me, he said, 'What happened?'. I said, 'Kamal, I am so sorry I can't work, I want to go back'. Then he said, 'Now that you have come, work for a day. We will all help. You can write down your lines on the cutter. We will prompt you. Just give the correct lip movement and expression. We will dub'. While crying, I gave the first shot. They helped me, prompted me. I said, 'Not bad'. Then there was a romantic scene, I held Kamal, and I wrote lines on Kamal's hand I was looking at his hand I said, 'Now I can do a Russian film also if anybody dubs'”, she added.