E& Sets New Guinness World Record For Flying The Largest Banner In A Skydiving Freefall

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Global group's“Go For More” brand positioning comes to life against Dubai's iconic Palm Jumeirah.

Dubai,– e&, the global group, announced that it has set a new Guinness World Record for the largest banner flown whilst in freefall (skydiving).

As part of its efforts to bring its new brand positioning,“Go For More” to life, e&, in collaboration with Skydive Dubai, facilitated the freefall.

Five skydivers jumped from an altitude of 13,000 feet, carrying a 22 x 7 metre banner. This record-setting activation was the global technology group's call to action, inviting all to embrace ambition, creativity, and innovation.

This record-breaking activation was followed by another activation with a display by 17 skydivers, who formed a striking aerial pattern to spell out 'More,' symbolic to e&'s call to action.

Fares Hamad Fares, Vice President/Digital Communications, e&, said:“At e&, we believe progress is built on ambition, creativity, and a relentless pursuit of more. This Guinness World Record is more than just a thrilling achievement-a reflection of our brand's spirit, 'Go For More,' and symbolises the ambition and courage that defines our journey. Just as the skydivers soared 13,000 feet with a record-breaking banner and the 17 who formed the word 'More' in the sky, we are constantly striving for new heights in technology and innovation to champion everyone's quest for more. This record-setting moment is our invitation to all-to take a leap, go further, reach higher, dare to dream big, embrace bold, transformative ideas, and never stop striving for more.”

Watch e& setting a new Guinness World Record:

The activation took place in the heart of Dubai providing the perfect backdrop for this symbolic feat, underscoring the shared vision between e& and the UAE to shape a future defined by bold ideas and transformative progress. This activation demonstrates e&'s belief that progress is built on visionary thinking, and a relentless pursuit of more

Through its versatile portfolio, e& strives to enable individuals and businesses to achieve more in a digitally powered world. The synergy symbolised by the '&' in e&'s name reflects the group's diverse ecosystem of services. From cutting-edge connectivity through the region's fastest 5G network to innovative digital and entertainment platforms such as Smiles, swyp, GoChat, STARZPLAY and e& money, the group aims to enrich every moment, every day for everyone it reaches. This commitment is evident across its businesses: e& UAE, e& life, e& enterprise, and e& capital.

About e&:

e& is a global technology group committed to advancing the digital future across markets in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. With the group's financial performance in 2023 showing a consolidated net revenue of AED 53.8 billion and a net profit of AED 10.3 billion, e& continues to maintain its position as a financial powerhouse, reflected by its strong credit rating and solid balance sheet.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, e& has evolved from a telecom pioneer into a technology group. Its footprint now spans 38 countries, offering a comprehensive portfolio of innovative digital services ranging from advanced connectivity, entertainment, streaming and financial services to AI-powered solutions, cloud computing, ICT, cybersecurity and IoT platforms.

The Group is structured around five core business pillars: e& UAE, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital, each catering to distinct customer and market needs. These pillars empower e& to lead in various sectors, from telecom and digital lifestyle to enterprise services and venture investments. The ongoing strategic investments in AI, IoT, 5G and cloud services reinforce its leadership in the global technology landscape, driving the future of smart connectivity and innovation.

Driven by innovation, sustainability and a commitment to digital empowerment, e& is set on creating a smarter, more connected future for individuals, businesses and communities.