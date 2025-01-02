Qatar Moving With Firm Steps Towards Bright Future

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar continues its journey on the path of development and construction, moving with firm and steady steps towards a bright future to advance the nation and prepare the Qatari people to excel, give and achieve, as well as build and protect their country, preserve its entity, rights and capabilities.

Stemming from the slogan“Qatar deserves the best from its citizens,” remarked repeatedly by the country's wise leadership, the state continued to implement its projects and vision and promoted its image as one of the best inspiring models that can be emulated in ambition and achievement, leading Qatar to rank advanced positions in global indicators and classifications.

Since the launch of Qatar National Vision 2030, Qatar has made significant progress in leveraging the returns of its investments in the energy sector to build world-class infrastructure and institutions.

During the first phase of development, many key national institutions were established, including the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Qatar Airways and Qatar Foundation (QF).

During the second phase, the country succeeded in developing the vital infrastructure needed for future growth, including ports, airports, the metro and a modern network of highways.

Qatar ranked first in the region in the most prominent global governance indicators for the year 2024 issued by the World Bank.

The National Planning Council explained that the State of Qatar ranked first in the indicators of political stability and the rule of law.

The council attributed Qatar's progress in the classification of global governance indicators to the state's efforts in boosting the axes of the global governance index and within the framework of achieving sustainable development effectively.

Qatar's ranking in the World Competitiveness Book for the year 2024 rose to 11th globally, compared to 12th last year, out of 67 countries, most of which are developed countries, included in the book issued by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Switzerland.

The competitiveness assessment was based on developments in a comprehensive set of data and indicators at the local level, in addition to the results of a questionnaire filled by some company managers and businesspersons regarding the business environment and competitiveness of the Qatari economy, in addition to comparing these data and indicators with their counterparts from other countries covered by the book.

The axes in which the Qatar occupied advanced ranks in the report included the economic performance axis, ranked 4th globally, the government efficiency axis, ranked 7th globally, and the business sector efficiency axis, ranked 11th globally.

The positive impact on the ranking of the various axes was driven by the distinguished performance of several factors classified under the four axes.

Within the economic performance axis, the most prominent of these indicators were the general unemployment rate, the unemployment rate among youth, and the terms of trade, in which the country ranked first worldwide.

Within the axis of government efficiency, the Qatari economy achieved the first place in both the consumption tax rate and the individual income tax rate, while it was ranked second globally in the public finance index.

As for the axis of business sector efficiency, the State of Qatar ranked first globally in both the effectiveness of company boards of directors and the human stock of expatriate workers, while Qatar came in second globally in the working hours index.

Qatar has made significant progress in the UN E-Government Development Index (EGDI), jumping from 78th to 53rd out of 193 countries.

It also ranked 5th globally in the Telecommunications Infrastructure Index.

This dual index, published by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, assesses the success of governments in using e-services to improve the lives of individuals and businesses, as well as the overall development of e-governments worldwide.

The E-Government Development Index report, issued by the United Nations, evaluates the development of governments in 193 countries based on the average of three main indicators: the Smart E-Services Index, the Communications Infrastructure Index, and the Human Capital Index, which reflects the ability of countries to provide advanced digital services.