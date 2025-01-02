Aspire-Trained Fuentes Clocks Third All-Time Best At Indoor Sprint Meet

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Aspire Academy's indoor athletics track witnessed the third fastest under-20 men's 60m hurdles time of all time.

The historical mark came during an Aspire Academy Invitational Sprint Indoor Meeting, which is set to be recognised by World Athletics.

Aspire-trained Kendry Fuentes, who is 18, ran 7.48 seconds in his heat of the 60m indoor hurdles, putting him third on the all-time list for under-20 and the fastest of 2024.

The meeting brought together Aspire's student-athletes, sprinters from local Qatari clubs and members of the Abu Dhabi Athletics Club.

It featured 60m and 60m hurdles events for various age groups, from under-16 through senior men, and races for junior girls who train with Aspire.

This meeting provided a competitive environment for all the participants and is a key part of the athletics programme at Aspire Academy.

World Athletics officially recognises the times recorded during the competition, ensuring the athletes' performances receive global acknowledgement and contributing to their growth on the international stage.

Hamdi Mhirsi, Sprint Coach on Aspire Academy's Sprint Performance Team, organised the event and explained its importance:“This meeting is a vital opportunity for Aspire Academy and Qatar national team athletes to prepare for major upcoming competitions, including the World Indoor and Outdoor Championships. It also aligns with the long-term vision of Aspire Academy and Qatar, which is to build towards success at the 2030 Asian Games. The athletes you see here today represent Qatar's future on the global stage.”

Aspire Academy-trained Oumar Doudai Abakar, who ends 2024 as the 6th fastest under-20 athlete over 110m hurdles outdoors, was also in action as he prepares to step up to the senior ranks in 2025.

He will begin the new year competing on the upcoming World Indoor Tour with stops in Luxembourg, Denmark, and Kazakhstan as he begins his professional career.

Mohammed Essa M A Al Thawadi, Aspire Academy's Head of Team Coordinators, highlighted the exceptional standard of the event's organisation.“Organising this event required a significant effort and meticulous attention to detail to ensure World Athletics recognised the times. Hosting young athletes from outside Qatar, such as our guests from the Abu Dhabi Athletics Club, reaffirms the prestigious position Aspire Academy has achieved both regionally and globally. We will continue to work on developing outstanding young athletic talent locally and provide opportunities for guests from various parts of the region to benefit from our expertise and resources.”

Khalid Al Zaabi, the Chairman of Abu Dhabi Athletics Club, praised the event:“Competing at Aspire Academy is a valuable experience for our athletes, helping them build confidence and prepare for future competitions. Through this experience, we aim to develop their skills and professionally prepare them for future competitions.”