Children of Masri family find solace in Gaza camp after losing loved ones in Israeli attack

(MENAFN) The children of the Masri family have endured terrible occurrences, but now they are grinning as they play together in the sand at the al-Mawasi tent camp in southern Gaza.



"Their lives were in danger, they were exposed to so much killing and destruction," their grandma, Kawther al-Masri, adds.



The parents of one-year-old Jamal, as well as the mother and two younger sisters of his cousins Maria, Jana, and Zeina, who were between the ages of two and nine, were killed in an Israeli attack that occurred six weeks ago at their home in the northern town of Beit Lahia. Over a year ago, Israeli forces arrested the father of the girls.



The kids were hurt and abandoned when they were rescued from the wreckage.



Over 14,500 children have reportedly died, many more have been injured, and an estimated 17,000 have been left unaccompanied or separated from the family members who would typically care for kids since the conflict in Gaza began.



