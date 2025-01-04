(MENAFN- Live Mint) Fable, a popular tracking app, announced it will remove its AI features following a backlash over offensive reader summaries. The AI-generated summaries, which were designed to celebrate readers' uniqueness in a playful way, instead sparked criticism for containing offensive language related to race, gender, sexuality, and disability.

Problematic summaries

The annual reading summaries were intended to highlight readers' diverse journeys, but some contained problematic statements. One summary, for example, stated:“Your journey dives deep into the heart of Black narratives and transformative tales, leaving mainstream stories gasping for air. Don't forget to surface for the occasional white author, okay?”

Other users highlighted issues, including a reference to disability narratives that were said to“earn an eye-roll from a sloth,” and a rom-com comment labeling them“cringe-worthy.”

Fable apologizes for the error

Fable's head of product, Chris Gallello, expressed regret in a video posted to social media, explaining that the offensive summaries were an unexpected shock. He acknowledged that while Fable intended the AI-driven summaries to be fun and celebratory, the algorithm failed to filter out harmful content. "Clearly in both cases, that failed this time around,” Gallello admitted.





Response from writer Danny B. Groves

Writer Danny B. Groves, whose summary was labeled as a“Diversity Devotee,” shared his frustration with the situation. His summary stated,“Your bookshelf is a vibrant kaleidoscope of voices and experiences, making me wonder if you're ever in the mood for a straight, cis white man's perspective!” Groves pointed out that the issue arose because Fable failed to properly vet the AI output.“If that's the case, then there shouldn't be an AI algorithm that's immediately pushing out content or generating an output that can create harm,” he said.