Iran increases loan amounts allocated for National Housing Movement

(MENAFN) Iran’s Minister of Transport and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadeq, recently announced an increase in the loan amounts allocated for the National Movement initiative. Speaking at a meeting of the Supreme Housing Council, she highlighted the progress made in completing and inaugurating housing units under the program. Sadeq emphasized that the government would maintain this momentum moving forward, ensuring the continuation of the project at the same pace.



In a related development, the deputy minister for housing and construction, Habib Taherkhani, shared that President Masoud Pezeshkian had instructed banks to provide financing for the construction of 400,000 housing units as part of the National Housing Movement. This announcement was made during a special edition of the News Talk program that focused on the government’s housing initiatives and the first Supreme Housing Council meeting.



The National Housing Movement is a key initiative by the Iranian government aimed at addressing housing shortages, particularly for low-income individuals. Under this program, the government plans to construct four million residential units over the next four years. The initiative is designed to help people in the lower-income brackets achieve homeownership, addressing the rising demand for affordable housing across the country.



Of the four million homes planned, 3.2 million will be built in urban areas, while 800,000 will be constructed in rural regions. This program follows the National Housing Action Plan, which began in 2018, and is considered the second significant housing project by the government to provide affordable housing for Iran’s low-income population. The construction of 209,212 units under this new movement began in February 2022.

