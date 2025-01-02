Jordan, Egypt Discuss Strengthening Electrical Grid Connectivity, Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 2 (Petra) -- The National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) and the Egyptian Electricity Transmission (EETC) held a meeting on Wednesday to review the operational status of the electricity interconnection between the two countries and explore avenues for continued cooperation aimed at enhancing the reliability of the electrical systems in both nations.Sofian Bataineh, Director General of NEPCO, led the Jordanian delegation, while the Egyptian delegation was headed by Mona Rizk, Chairperson of the EETC.In a statement issued on Thursday Bataineh outlined that discussions focused on renewing the electricity exchange agreement for 2025, a contract traditionally renewed annually.Additionally, Bataineh announced the commencement of feasibility studies for a project aimed at further strengthening the interconnection between Jordan and Egypt. These studies, supported by a grant from the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development, will be advanced by a newly formed joint committee tasked with reviewing the technical and operational details and finalizing the studies as soon as possible.In a further step towards deepening technical cooperation, both sides agreed to establish specialized committees for the exchange of expertise in areas such as tendering processes, technical specifications, operations, and the development of renewable energy initiatives. This collaboration is expected to play a crucial role in advancing the electrical infrastructure of both countries.Bataineh emphasized that the ongoing collaboration between Jordan and Egypt serves as a model of effective regional partnership in the energy sector. Both nations reiterated their commitment to enhancing their electricity interconnection, reinforcing their shared objective of regional energy integration.