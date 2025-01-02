Putin calls for Russian-Chinese partnership in artificial intelligence development

(MENAFN) Russian Leader Vladimir Putin has directed the government and Sberbank, the nation’s largest bank and a key player in technology, to collaborate with China on advancing artificial intelligence (AI).



Following an AI-focused conference in December, the directive tasks Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Sberbank CEO Herman Gref with leading the initiative. A comprehensive progress report is due by April 2025.



The partnership seeks to leverage China’s globally recognized AI expertise. Sberbank, a pioneer in Russia's AI development, has drawn significant inspiration from China. Alexander Vedyakhin, the bank's first deputy chairman, recently acknowledged the influence of Chinese AI innovations on Sberbank’s goals.



China has positioned itself as a global AI leader through substantial investments and its “New Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Plan,” launched in 2017. The country has integrated AI technologies across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and transportation, and is at the forefront of AI patent applications. Notably, Chinese entities accounted for about 70% of global generative AI patents filed between 2014 and 2023, with over 38,000 applications.



This collaboration underscores Russia's ambition to accelerate its AI capabilities by aligning with one of the world’s most advanced AI ecosystems.

