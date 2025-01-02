VENUS REMEDIES SECURES GMP CERTIFICATION FROM MOLDOVA MINISTRY OF HEALTH FOR ANTIBIOTIC-CARBAPENEM FACILITY

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, December 31, 2024: Venus Remedies Limited (NSE: VENUSREM, BSE: 526953), a leading global pharmaceutical company, has achieved a significant milestone by receiving Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certification from the Ministry of Health of Moldova for its antibiotic-carbapenem manufacturing facility. The certification follows a comprehensive inspection conducted in October 2024, with final approval granted in December 2024.



Carbapenems, recognized as a class of broad-spectrum antibiotics, are instrumental in treating severe infections. This certification further solidifies Venus Remedies' reputation as a global leader in providing reliable and high-quality antibiotics.



“In 2024, Venus Remedies established itself as one of the top five pharmaceutical exporters from India to Moldova. The GMP certification for Venus Remedies’ facility is expected to unlock further opportunities in the Moldovan market, contributing anticipated sales of $300,000 in 2025 and approximately $700,000–$800,000 in 2026. With this certification, we are now well-positioned to further extend our presence in the Eastern European market,” said Mr. Saransh Chaudhary, President, Global Critical Care, Venus Remedies, and CEO, Venus Medicine Research Centre.



The European antibiotics market was valued at $11,561.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $13,529.8 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% from 2020 to 2027.



Specifically, the Europe carbapenem market generated revenue of USD 1,061.4 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2030.



In Moldova, the pharmaceutical market is witnessing promising growth. It is expected to demonstrate an annual growth rate (CAGR 2024–2029) of 3.22%, reaching a market volume of $83.32 million by 2029. Additionally, the growing availability of generic drugs has made medications more affordable, while the rise of online pharmacies has improved accessibility for consumers.



Aditi Chaudhary, President of International Business at Venus Remedies, said, “Antibiotics, along with oncology and hormones, rank among the leading therapy areas for Indian pharmaceutical exports to Moldova. This approval will ensure access to effective and dependable antibiotics for healthcare providers and patients in the country.”



These achievements underscore Venus Remedies' commitment to delivering high-quality healthcare solutions globally while strengthening its foothold in high-growth markets like Eastern Europe.







