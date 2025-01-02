Celebrity Bartending Company This Girl Walks Into A Bar Launches Premium Organic Cocktail Mixer Line

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sisters Jocelyn Dunn and Jordan Catapano celebrate the launch of their new mixer line.

Logo of This Girl Walks Into a Bar: Mixers + Snacks

This Girl Walks Into a Bar: Mixers + Snacks Organic Margarita Mix, Organic Bloody Mary Mix, and Organic Pineapple Mint Mojito Mix are the new additions to the company's flavor lineup.

California Sisters and Co-Founders Jordan Catapano and Jocelyn Dunn Build on Bartending Company Success to Launch Mixer Line

- Jordan CatapanoLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jordan Catapano and Jocelyn Dunn, sisters and owners of the celebrity bartending company This Girl Walks Into a Bar, announce the launch of two new flavors in their non-alcoholic cocktail mixer line from This Girl Walks Into a Bar: Mixers + Snacks . Joining their award-winning, certified organic Margarita Mix, is an organic Bloody Mary Mix and an organic Pineapple Mint Mojito Mix. The new flavors stay consistent with their brand's commitment to sustainably sourced, low sugar, low calorie, non-alcoholic products.The bottle size is 750mL and retails with an MSRP of $14.99. They are the lowest sugar, carb, and calorie organic mixers in the category. The brand is distributed by KeHE and POD Foods, and available at local markets and specialty beverage stores.In the early 2000s, Jordan tended bar at a Los Angeles hot spot with regulars like Bradley Cooper, Michael Keaton, Will Arnett, Pamela Anderson, Helen Hunt, and Chris Klein. In 2016, she and her sister Jocelyn went on to open a private bartending company that catered to the parties of the rich and famous. Their client list includes actors, musicians, and politicians who value their white-glove service, professionalism, and discreetness. It was their bar clients who nudged them into the cocktail mixer category with their constant requests for mixes that were clean, low in sugar and calories, but that“actually tasted good.”When the sister-team couldn't keep up with the demand for the homemade batches they were hand-delivering, they decided to take the leap and bottle their own brand.“We started with a low sugar, deliciously tart Margarita Mix since it's a cocktail served at almost every party and has no season,” says Catapano.“Before our recipe came along, people were opting to skip those neon mixes entirely because of the presence of dyes, preservatives, and high sugar. A Margarita should be more than a squeeze of lime and we solved that problem with a homemade tasting mix.”Catapano believes that this category is ripe for disruption.“Brands from the 1980s are still haunting the shelves and consumers want healthier, cleaner, and more transparent mixer options. Our organic mixers are quenching the thirst for alcohol-free, better-for-you beverages that straddle both the zero-proof and cocktail worlds.”Dunn stresses that they might have celebrity clients for their bartending company, but their mixer line was made for anyone who enjoys a good drink – with or without alcohol. Presented in beautiful white bottles with the ingredients artistically displayed on the label, the mixers quickly convey the clean, healthy ingredients that make up each recipe.“For the design, I wanted to quickly communicate to the consumer that these aren't the neon-yellow, syrupy mixers of the past, but light, fresh, organic, and great-tasting mixers for creating the high-quality drinks at home.”Jordan Catapano, Co-CEO of This Girl Walks Into a Bar Bartending and Co-Founder of This Girl Walks Into a Bar: Mixers + Snacks has had long experience as a professional bartender and mixologist and has written three books on the subject.Jocelyn Dunn, Co-CEO of This Girl Walks Into a Bar Bartending and Co-Founder of This Girl Walks Into a Bar: Mixers + Snacks has a background of art direction and graphic design with a portfolio including work for Disney, Westfield, Princess Cruises, E!, Dreamworks, Mattel, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, UCLA, and USC. She brings this work experience and expertise to This Girl Walks Into A Bar's branding and identity.Jocelyn and Jordan work in tandem, combining skills to project manage and launch their companies and mixer line.About This Girl Walks Into a Bar: Mixers + Snacks, LLCThis Girl Walks Into a Bar: Mixers + Snacks LLC (2010) is headquartered in Los Angeles and co-founded by sisters Jordan Catapano and Jocelyn Dunn. The name is a nod to the classic bar joke and also represents their all-female owned businesses. Operations include distributing non-alcoholic cocktail mixers to on and off-premise venues. The company's mission is to create high-quality, responsibly sourced, and delicious organic mixers and snacks.

