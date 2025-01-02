SSAFA Hampshire Supports Age Concern Hampshire To Assist Older People Across The Region

(MENAFN- Pressat)

Age Concern Hampshire is excited to announce a partnership with Hampshire Branch of SSAFA, the charity, which will enhance the charity's ability to provide essential services to older people across Hampshire. SSAFA is The Armed Forces charity is a trusted source of support for serving personnel, veterans and their families in their time of need.

This support, along with the support from other partnerships, will directly fund a variety of essential services and activities, enabling Age Concern Hampshire to expand its reach and assist more older people in need. By offering vital resources, care, and companionship, the charity will help individuals maintain their independence and enhance their wellbeing.

Support from local charity partners is invaluable, with their combined contributions making a tangible difference in the lives of vulnerable individuals within the community. Each donation plays a critical role in strengthening communities and ensuring that no one is left isolated or without the support they need. Together, these partnerships help create a more inclusive and caring environment for older people across Hampshire.

"SSAFA Hampshire's support comes at a critical time as we face an ever-growing demand for services for older people in Hampshire," said Grant Read, CEO of Age Concern Hampshire. "With this support, we can ensure that our services reach even more individuals who are at risk of isolation and vulnerability. We are grateful for SSAFA Hampshire's partnership, which will make a real difference to the lives of many older residents across the county."

Age Concern Hampshire invites other charity and corporate organisations to contribute and support the charity's vital work. Through partnership, businesses can contribute to providing essential services, resources, and companionship to older people in need. For more information, please visit or call 01962 868545.

Note to Editors:

Age Concern Hampshire

Founded in 1985, Age Concern Hampshire provide services to the older community of Hampshire. The charity currently deliver support at their Care & Wellbeing centres throughout the county, as well as Help at Home, Information via their Information Hub, Foot care clinics, Hospital to Home Services, Community Information Volunteer Services and a variety of other activities.

For more information, visit:

SSAFA

Founded in 1885, SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity is a trusted source of support for serving personnel, veterans, and their families in their time of need. Nationally, in 2022 our trained teams of volunteers and employees helped more than 59,000 people, including veterans, serving personnel (regulars and reserves) and their families. Since 1885 we have provided welfare and wellbeing assistance that is tailored to our Armed Forces community. We know about the unique demands of service life, whether in the UK or overseas, and we continue to meet the demand for support to enable the entire Armed Forces family to thrive. SSAFA understands that behind every uniform is a person. And we are here for that person and their family, any time they need us and in any way they need us.

More information can be found at Hampshire | SSAFA