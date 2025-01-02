Anywhere Door By Wan-Ying Ye, Chien-Kai Su And Jui-Yu Hsu Wins Iron In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Anywhere Door

Innovative Residence Design Recognized for Unique Fusion of Grayscale and Playfulness

COMO, CO, ITALY, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The prestigious A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Anywhere Door by Wan-Ying Ye, Chien-Kai Su and Jui-Yu Hsu as the recipient of the Iron A' Interior Space and Design Award. This accolade positions Anywhere Door as a notable and innovative design within the competitive interior design industry.The Iron A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award holds significant relevance for the interior design community, as it showcases designs that align with current trends and advance industry standards. Anywhere Door's recognition underscores its practical benefits for users and stakeholders, highlighting its innovative approach to creating a comfortable residence that expresses the family's unique personalities through a fusion of grayscale and playfulness.Anywhere Door stands out for its creative use of black, white, and gray as a base palette, complemented by curves that convey a lively and fresh ambiance. The design incorporates arches to define the boundaries of each area, serving as transitional "anywhere doors" that alter the mood as one passes through them. The thoughtful selection of materials, such as gray mirrors, pegboards, and terrazzo, further enhances the pleasant and playful atmosphere.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a catalyst for Wan-Ying Ye, Chien-Kai Su and Jui-Yu Hsu to continue exploring innovative design solutions that blend functionality and aesthetics. The accolade not only validates the design's merits but also motivates the team to push the boundaries of interior design, potentially influencing future projects and industry trends.Interested parties may learn more at:About Wan-Ying Ye, Chien-Kai Su and Jui-Yu HsuWan-Ying Ye, Chien-Kai Su and Jui-Yu Hsu are interior designers based in Taiwan, China. They strive to create spaces that embody a lifestyle experience of "simplicity and purity," reflecting the essence of life itself. By understanding human needs, respecting nature, and unleashing the inherent personality of each space, they achieve a beauty that is simple and natural through careful arrangement of materials, proportions, and color tones, minimizing excess ornamentation.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award recognizes designs that meet rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life. The Iron A' Design Award is bestowed upon designs that demonstrate great skill, specialization, understanding, and creative capacity. These designs are expected to be highly regarded, admired, and cherished creations that are both practical and innovative, satisfying needs and providing fulfillment.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a respected competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. It welcomes a diverse range of participants, including visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, renowned manufacturers, and influential brands. Entries undergo a rigorous blind peer-review process, evaluated by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics based on pre-established criteria. By participating, entrants can demonstrate their creativity, gain international recognition, and be acknowledged for their superior design capabilities. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

