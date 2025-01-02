Launch Of The Book“Ramayan: An Epicentre Of Management Principles” By Dr. Rahul Misra

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) BFC Publications is excited to announce the release of“Ramayan: An Epicentre of Management Principles" by Dr. Rahul Misra, which redefines leadership and management in the corporate world by drawing timeless lessons from the ancient Indian epic. This bridges the wisdom of the Ramayan with modern management practices, offering insights into decision-making, strategy, team dynamics, and ethical leadership.



Dr. Misra masterfully illustrates how characters and events from the Ramayan embody principles that are deeply relevant to today's professional challenges. From Ram's integrity and teamwork to Ravana's flawed leadership, each chapter presents practical takeaways for personal and organizational growth. Perfect for leaders, managers, and aspiring professionals, Ramayan: An Epicentre of Management Principles inspires readers to lead life with values, adapt to challenges, and strive for excellence in every aspect.



BFC Publications has taken great pride in making this book accessible to all. Get your copy from BFC Publications, which are available on Amazon, Flipkart, Amazon Kindle, Google Book Store, and the BFC Store.



????Amazon -

????Flipkart -

????Google Play -

????BFC Store -

Company :-BFC Publications

User :- Dr. Rahul Misra

Email :...

Phone :-07348700888

Url :-