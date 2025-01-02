Detainee Repatriated From Guantanamo Bay To Tunisia: Pentagon
The Pentagon announced Monday that detainee Ridah Bin Saleh
Al-Yazidi was repatriated from the US military prison at Guantanamo
Bay, Cuba to Tunisia, Azernews reports via Anadolu
Agency.
"Ridah Bin Saleh al-Yazidi (ISN 038) was determined
transfer-eligible by a rigorous interagency review process
established by 2009 Executive Order 13492," it said in a
statement.
Al-Yazidi, 59, had been at Guantanamo Bay since the day it
opened on Jan. 11, 2002 and was reportedly an al-Qaeda
operative.
Earlier this year, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin notified
Congress of his intent to support this repatriation.
According to the statement, 26 detainees, 14 of which are
eligible for transfer, remain at Guantanamo Bay.
