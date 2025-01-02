Karra Criticises J & K Admin's Move To Bar Congress Delegation From Visiting Katra

He urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to investigate the circumstances leading to the taking of the decision to stop the delegation.

He reiterated his criticism of the administration's approach and urged the Lieutenant Governor to initiate talks with all stakeholders regarding the Katra Ropeway project.

He called for the formation of a high-level committee to ensure that no individual, including traders in the holy town, suffers losses due to the project.

“While development must be appreciated, it should not harm anyone”s livelihood,” Karra said.

A high-level Congress delegation led by working president Raman Bhalla, former MP Choudhary Lal Singh, former Minister Yogesh Sawhney and others was stopped at Nawain check post near Katra by the local police and administration officials allegedly without any stated reason.

The incident prompted a strong reaction from the Congress party, questioning the administration's role in handling the sensitive issue.

The Congress delegation expressed surprise over the administration's decision to stop them, particularly since the agitation in Katra had been suspended. Party leaders had sought to meet with agitating leaders and those who were detained and released the previous night to express solidarity with them, a spokesperson said.

The delegation alleged that such actions by the administration would only serve to further vitiate the atmosphere, making an amicable solution to the issue more difficult.

Karra criticised the administration for not allowing the high-level party delegation to visit Katra. Lashing out at the administration for its alleged biased and partisan approach, he called on authorities to desist from such practices.

He expressed strong disapproval of the administration's decision to prevent the Congress delegation from visiting Katra township to meet people and assess the situation, a party spokesperson said.

“This is a totally undemocratic attitude on the part of the administration,” Karra said, urging the Lieutenant Governor to investigate the matter.

“Such actions send wrong message, create mistrust and vitiate the atmosphere for further dialogue and a peaceful resolution of the issue,” he said.

Bhalla, citing the example of Jammu city, said developmental projects lacking proper rehabilitation plans had already caused significant harm to affected residents.

He warned that the proposed ropeway project between Tarakote and Sanjichhat could jeopardise the livelihoods of thousands who depend on the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage.

“There is a growing and worrying trend of converting sacred pilgrimage sites into commercial tourist attractions,” Bhalla said.

Expressing solidarity with Katra residents, Bhalla warned that the entire town risked being isolated from the pilgrimage economy.

“More than 50,000 people, including traders, pithus, pony operators, palki operators and shopkeepers, are directly or indirectly associated with the pilgrimage. The Shrine Board and Central Government must ensure that no livelihood is affected by this project,” he demanded.

Condemning the lathi charge on peaceful protesters in Katra, Bhalla described the incident as an undemocratic move to suppress public sentiment.“The Congress fully supports the demands of the people of Katra. We stand with them in their fight to protect their rights and livelihood,” he affirmed.

