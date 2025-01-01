Centerpoint Energy Shares New Year's Resolution Checklist To Help Customers Save Energy And Money While Staying Safe

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Company encourages customers to make 2025 their most efficient year yet

HOUSTON, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy encourages customers to keep safety and energy efficiency top of mind with this simple New Year's checklist that can help save energy, improve safety and simplify life at home. From small changes to big impacts, these tips can assist in starting the year off right.

Here's a checklist of resolutions to help inspire a brighter, more energy-efficient and safer 2025:

Power Up Your Energy Efficiency



Start your energy efficiency journey. CenterPoint offers energy efficiency programs to help customers save energy and money.

Glow smarter. Switch to ENERGY STAR® certified LED light bulbs to reduce energy use.

Out with the old. Replace older appliances with energy-efficient models that work smarter, not harder. Take advantage of available appliance rebates to save even more!

Get tech-savvy. A smart thermostat can keep the home cozy and save energy.

Seal the deal. Weatherize at home by sealing air leaks and adding insulation. Freshen up. Replace HVAC filters regularly for better air quality and system performance.

Visit CenterPointEnergy/SmartSavings for energy-saving tips, tools and rebates.

Make Managing Your Utility Bills Easier



Contact CenterPoint for assistance. If a customer is facing financial hardship, contact the company to set up a payment plan and be referred to resources for assistance.

Paperless is priceless. Sign up for paperless billing to simplify life.

Balance the bumps. Enroll in Budget Billing to smooth out seasonal cost fluctuations.

Set it and forget it. Set up automatic payments for worry-free billing. Get the full picture. Use our online tools to track energy usage and find new ways to save energy.

For more tips and tools to manage bills, visit the Billing Resource Hub at CenterPointEnergy/ResourceHub .

Make Safety a Priority



Use space heaters safely. Keep space heaters at least three feet away from flammable items, and never use stoves or ovens to heat the home.

Check your detectors. Test smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and replace their batteries regularly. Replace alarms according to the manufacturer's guidelines.

Know the signs of CO poisoning.

Early symptoms include headaches, fatigue, nausea, and dizziness. If CO poisoning is suspected, leave the area immediately, get fresh air and call 911.

Report suspected natural gas leaks immediately.

If the "rotten egg" odor of natural gas is present, leave the area on foot, call 911, and notify CenterPoint. Avoid doing anything that could cause a spark. Call before you dig. Contact 811 before starting any digging projects to avoid underground utility lines.

To explore additional safety resources, visit CenterPointEnergy/Safety .

