Reshetylova Tells Of First Steps At Helm Of Military Ombudsperson's Office

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The draft law on the military ombudsperson will be submitted to the President for approval in the coming days.

This was stated on national television by the President's Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Military Service Members and Their Families, Olha Reshetylova, who reported on the first steps in the new capacity, Ukrinform saw.

"Now I have such a coordinating role, and the very first task that the President puts forward is the adoption of the draft law 'On the Military Ombudsperson'. We have worked on it previously when I was member of the working group created based on the Ministry of Defense, and it has already been practically finalized. I think that in the coming days, the final draft will be forwarded to the President, and I hope we will be able to consider it and submit it to parliament," Reshetylova said.

She added that, until there is a corresponding law in Ukraine, she cannot formally be referred to as“military ombudsperson”.

"Although I'm referred to as a military ombudsperson, in reality I'm not, because there is no law on a military ombudsperson in Ukraine. Currently, I am the president's authorized representative, for which I am very grateful to him, because, enjoying his trust, I can actually perform certain tasks. Task 1 is the adoption of a law, task 2 is addressing the most urgent issues," Reshetylova noted, adding that this concerns a large number of complaints about conflict situations in military units, DNA tests upon enlisting for military service, etc.

When asked why the acclaimed human rights activist agreed to take up the position of military ombudsperson, Reshetylova emphasized:“It seems to me, there may not be another historical chance, because now is a critical moment for the Defense Forces and we must help them as much as we can to make it through, help them regain faith in justice, and help them win.”

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on December 30, 2024, President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed rights activist Olha Reshetylova (Kobylynska) as Presidential Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Military Service Members and Their Families.