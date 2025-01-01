Award Of Distinction For Lithuanian Film“You Am I” At 17Th Global Film Festival Noida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: The critically acclaimed Lithuanian film“You Am I”, directed by Kristijonas Vildži?nas, was screened at the prestigious 17th Global Festival Noida held at Marwah Film City. The screening was inaugurated by H.E. Diana Mickevi?ien?, Ambassador of Lithuania to India, who was presented with the Award of Distinction for the film on behalf of the director, in recognition of its artistic excellence.



During the event, Sandeep Marwah, Founder of the Marwah Film City and President of the Global Film Festival Noida, praised the film's contribution to international cinema and celebrated the cultural collaboration between India and Lithuania.



H.E. Diana Mickevi?ien? expressed her gratitude for the recognition and applauded the festival for creating a platform that bridges global cultures through cinema.



The 17th Global Film Festival Noida once again demonstrated its commitment to honoring cinematic artistry and fostering global cultural exchange.



