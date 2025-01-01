Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Rises By 1,250 In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of January 1, 2025, Russia has suffered approximately 790,800 casualties in Ukraine since the invasion began on February 24, 2022, with 1,250 killed or wounded in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 9,672 (+4) Russian tanks, 20,043 (+13) armored fighting vehicles, 21,532 (+4) artillery systems, 1,256 multiple rocket launchers, 1,032 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 3,003 missiles. The Russian has also lost 369 warplanes, 330 (+1) helicopters, 21,131 (+50) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 32,675 (+49) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,672 (+1) pieces of special equipment.

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.