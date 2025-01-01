Union Minister Of Jal Shakti Releases Dynamic Ground Water Resource Assessment Report Of The Country For The Year 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The Union of Jal Shakti, Shri CR Patil released the Dynamic Ground Water Resource Assessment Report for the entire country for the year 2024 on 31.12.2024. The assessment was carried out jointly by Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) and States/UTs, which can be used for taking suitable interventions by various stake-holders. As per the assessment, the total annual groundwater recharge in the country has been assessed as 446.90 Billion Cubic Meter (BCM). Keeping an allocation for natural discharge, the

annual extractable ground water resource has been assessed as 406.19 BCM. The annual groundwater extraction for all uses is 245.64 BCM. The average stage of groundwater extraction for the country stands at 60.47 %.



Out of the total 6746 assessment units (Blocks/ Mandals/ Talukas) in the country, 4951 (73.4 %) assessment units are categorized as 'Safe. 711 (10.5 %) assessment units are categorized“Semi-critical'', 206 (3.05 %) assessment units, have been categorized as 'Critical' and 751 (11.1%)

assessment units have been categorized as 'Over-exploited'. Apart from these, there are 127 (1.8%) assessment units, which have been categorized as 'Saline' as major part of the ground water in phreatic aquifers in these units is brackish or saline.



The assessment indicates increase in ground water recharge which may mainly be attributed to increase in recharge from water bodies/tanks & water conservation structures. Further, analysis indicates improvement in ground water conditions in 128 assessment units in the country when compared with 2023 assessment data. In addition, overall decrease in percentage of overexploited, Critical and Semi-Critical units have also been observed.



Ms. Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Shri Subodh Yadav, Additional Secretary (A, IC & GW), Dr. Sunil Kumar Ambast, Chairman, CGWB were present on the occasion.



Key Highlights:





Total Annual GW Recharge has increased (15 BCM) substantially and Extraction has declined (3 BCM) in 2024 from 2017 assessment. There is slight reduction in recharge and increase in extraction in the present assessment year compared to the preceding year.Recharge from Tanks, Ponds and WCS has shown a consistent increase in the last five assessments. In the year 2024, it has increased by 0.39 BCM w.r.t. 2023.With respect to the year 2017, there is an increase of 11.36 BCM in recharge from Tanks, Ponds & WCS (from 13.98 BCM in 2017 to 25.34 BCM in 2024).The percentage of Assessment Units under Safe Category have increased from 62.6% in 2017 to 73.4 % in 2024 (The percentage of Safe assessment units was 73.14 % in 2023).