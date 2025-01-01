QCDC New Platform Seeks To Boost Career Services

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A recently launched by the Qatar Career Development Centre (QCDC) aims to transform career development in the Arab world.

It supports Qatar's development goals and enhances the quality and accessibility of career services.

The Career Development Terms Search Engine, launched ahead of Qatar National Day, offers Arabic career guidance. It is the first-of-its-kind, focusing on standardising Arabic terminology related to career development.

Developed in collaboration with Hamad Bin Khalifa University Translation and Training Centre and the Asia Pacific Career Development Association (APCDA), it provides precise translations and culturally relevant explanations, supporting both Arabic and English speakers.

Senior Career Development Specialist at the QCDC, Hamad Al Badr highlighted the importance and insights of the Career Development Terms Search Engine in correspondence with The Peninsula.



“The platform is more than just a glossary – it's a dynamic and evolving database that standardises Arabic terminology related to career development. It provides precise, culturally relevant translations and detailed explanations of technical terms,” he said.

“Not only does this initiative preserve and modernise the Arabic language, but it also serves English-speaking professionals by offering accurate, standardised definitions and clear, scientifically grounded explanations of widely used career-related terms.

“This dual-language approach fosters greater alignment and understanding across linguistic and cultural divides, enhancing collaboration among educators, researchers, and practitioners worldwide.

“This initiative truly reflects the QCDC's dedication to advancing professional development in a way that honours Qatar's cultural heritage, while supporting its future growth,” he added.

According to Al Badr, unlike static glossaries, the platform evolves continuously, with new terms and refined definitions. It is updated regularly, ensuring accuracy and cultural sensitivity. The advanced search engine and intuitive browsing system in both Arabic and English make it user-friendly and accessible.

“At its core, the platform is all about accessibility and ease of use. Whether you're a career counsellor trying to find a specific term, or an educator browsing through the content alphabetically, the advanced search engine ensures you get fast and accurate results.

“Each term is accompanied by comprehensive definitions, practical examples, and contextual explanations, providing users with more than just translations - they gain a complete understanding of how to apply these terms in their work,” he said. In future, the QCDC plans to add more interactive tools, such as career advice articles and expert interviews, to further enrich the platform and support career professionals and Qatar's youth.

“Looking ahead, QCDC plans to build on the platform's capabilities by introducing new features and functionalities that further enrich the career development ecosystem. While the primary focus remains on delivering precise, standardised terminology, the platform's digital infrastructure allows for the integration of additional resources, content, and interactive tools as needed. These enhancements will continue to align with the QCDC's mission to contribute to the nation's vision for sustainable human capital development,” said Al Badr.