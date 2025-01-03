Manipur's Kangpokpi Sees Fresh Violence, Protesters Demand To Withdraw Central Forces, 'Pelt Petrol Bombs': Key Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Manipur's Kangpokpi witnessed fresh violence on Friday. A protest rally organised by the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) turned violent after allegedly attacked the office of the Superintendent of of the district. They allegedly pelting stones and bombs. However, the situation is now under control and being closely monitored.

Why protests were held?

The Manipur Police said a protest rally organised by CoTU became violent on their demand to withdraw Central Security Forces deployed at Saibol village.



Police said the incident happened in the Kangpokpi district on Friday, January 3.

"The violent protestors attacked the office of Superintendent of Police Kangpokpi by pelting stones and petrol bombs," Manipur Police said in a post on X.

Kuki organisations, including CoTU, have been protesting against the presence of central forces, particularly the BSF and CRPF.

Police official injured

Police said that Kangpokpi Superintendent of Police Manoj Prabhakar was injured in the incident.

“Security Forces retaliated against the mob and resorted to use of adequate force to disperse the mob and the situation was brought under control. In this incident, Shri Manoj Prabhakar, SP Kangpokpi District was injured and some vehicles also were damaged,” police were quoted as saying.

Police said that the situation in the district is being closely monitored.

"The SP Kangpokpi has received the necessary medical treatment and is fine now and presently leading the joint security forces in tackling the situation. Huge contingents of security forces have been deployed to tackle the situation. The situation is now under control and being closely monitored," the police said.

Manipur is grappling with ongoing tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities, which erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3, 2024. The rally was held in response to the Manipur High Court's direction to consider granting Scheduled Tribe status to the Meitei community.