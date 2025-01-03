Better Future: PM Modi Hands Over Flat Keys To Delhi Residents, Fulfil Dreams Of Pucca House

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi distributed flat keys to beneficiaries under the "Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Makaan" scheme at a grand event held at Ramlila Maidan in Ashok Nagar, Delhi.

The initiative aims to provide permanent (pucca house) to residents living in slums, transforming their lives with modern amenities.

During the event on Friday, PM Modi interacted with the beneficiaries, listening to their experiences and aspirations. The recipients expressed immense gratitude, calling the day a life-changing moment.

Beneficiaries spoke to IANS and expressed their gratitude towards PM Modi.

Ramcharan, a resident of Rampura Golden Park, shared,“PM Modi asked how we felt. We told him we were overwhelmed with happiness. What he has done for our children is something we couldn't achieve in generations. For us, he is like a god.”

Leela Bai, another beneficiary, stated,“I have five children, and this flat has secured their future. We're extremely thankful to Modi Ji for improving our lives.”

Vilas from Jailer Bagh, who lived in a slum for 35 years, said,“I never thought I'd own a home. Today, my lifelong dream has come true.”

Sheela, also from Jailer Bagh, expressed her joy, saying,“Living in a clean and well-maintained home feels like a miracle. Earlier, we struggled in unsanitary conditions, but now our children have a brighter future.”

Mohammad Manzoor Shah added,“We feel blessed. PM Modi personally handed us the keys, showing his care for us. Our lives have transformed completely.”

Amina Begum echoed similar sentiments, saying,“We were living in filth, but now we have clean, spacious rooms. This has brought immense relief and happiness.”

With an aim to provide permanent housing (pucca house) to the residents of Delhi currently living in kuchha houses to improve their quality of life, Delhi BJP is realising people's dream.