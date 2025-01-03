Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Drone Operators' Launch Position
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) soldiers from the 22nd Separate Mechanized Brigade destroyed the launch position of Russian drone operators.
That's according to the Kharkiv Operational Tactical Grouping of Troops, Ukrinform reports.
"UAV operators from the 22nd Separate Mechanized Brigade are destroying the enemy on the latter's territory. This time, they managed to hit the enemy drone launch position, set fire to the dugout, and destroy the enemy's camouflaged position," the report says.
Video: Khortytskyi Viter Telegram channel
Also, the 22nd Motorized Rifle Brigade hit the enemy's manpower cluster and shot down a Russian reconnaissance drone.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian army shelled the areas of Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions along the border with Russia 58 times in the past day.
