Storage-Focused Xenea Blockchain Opens Ecosystem Partnership Opportunities Ahead Of Mainnet Launch

Xenea , an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain, has integrated decentralized storage to support dynamic data use cases, positioning itself as a robust infrastructure for the next era of Web3 applications. Guided by the vision of“Ideas Transcending Millennia,” Xenea focuses on long-term token and data storage solutions while enabling new capabilities for AI and decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN).

To strengthen the protocol's reliability, Xenea follows a peer-review approach. Core architecture papers are submitted to the IEEE, a prominent academic society in telecommunications, for validation. Code implementation begins only after these papers undergo rigorous academic peer review. The validated papers are accessible on IEEE Xplore .

Xenea incorporates two key technological architectures:

Xenea's proprietary consensus algorithm allows user wallets to determine transaction authenticity. Unlike Proof of Work, which demands significant energy consumption, or Proof of Stake, which relies on token price for security, PoD facilitates secure value transfer over exceptionally long periods. Participation in PoD requires holding a Mining Passport NFT.DACS serves as the foundation of Xenea's decentralized storage system, enabling seamless integration between the blockchain and various file systems. SGM ensures the preservation of data over the long term. Initially integrating with IPFS, DACS is set to incorporate Xenea's own hash file system by 2025, supporting real-time editing of dynamic data.

Through DACS, AI-generated data handled by any blockchain ecosystem in the AI era can be directly managed and stored on the Xenea blockchain. This enables the provision of highly reliable data storage infrastructure for various products.

Background of Recruiting Ecosystem Partners

Xenea features its own distributed storage system and operates as an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain, enabling businesses to handle a broader range of data on the blockchain. In the emerging era of the distributed web-integrated with advancements in AI, Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), Brain-Machine Interfaces (BMI), and virtual technologies-secure and permanent data storage infrastructure is becoming increasingly essential. Xenea aims to meet this need by offering its storage solutions to a broader range of Web3 projects.

Xenea's public mainnet and Token Generation Event (TGE) are scheduled for launch in Q1 2025. As part of the preparation, a download campaign for the XENEA Wallet is underway as of December 2024. This campaign serves as a critical step toward ensuring the robustness of the Proof of Democracy (PoD) security at the mainnet launch. Participants who contribute significantly during the campaign will be prioritized for token airdrops and Mining Passport NFTs. Wallets with these NFTs will play an active role in consensus and supporting the Xenea network structure.

The XENEA Wallet download campaign has achieved over 1.2 million downloads to date. This growing user base presents a significant opportunity for ecosystem partners, offering high visibility and user acquisition potential. By leveraging the XENEA Wallet for exposure and engaging in collaborative cross-marketing initiatives, Xenea aims to foster mutual growth and strengthen the ecosystem.

In a pilot cross-marketing initiative with Chat3 , an early adopter of the Xenea blockchain, over 250,000 users were successfully directed to their service, resulting in notable activity levels.





Xenea is actively engaging in business development with local economic organizations and government bodies across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Future expansion into these regions is also being explored in collaboration with ecosystem partners.

To learn more about Xenea's technology and development journey before applying as a partner, it is recommended to review their blog .

Ecosystem Partner Recruitment

Xenea is seeking ecosystem partners to collaborate on expanding its blockchain infrastructure. Eligible project representatives can submit inquiries via the partner application form linked below.

Main Benefits as an Ecosystem Partner



Access to Xenea's growing user base for customer acquisition and brand visibility

Exposure opportunities through the XENEA Wallet platform.

Seamless access to the distributed file system DACS

Implementation of cross-marketing and joint promotions Potential expansion into Middle Eastern, African, and Asian markets

Examples of Projects Sought

1. Web3 Projects



Projects and companies utilizing distributed storage, including Layer 1 and Layer 2.

Projects and companies considering developing DApps and various applications on Xenea

Companies providing developer tools Projects interested in developing plugins for XENEA Wallet

2. Facility-Related



Companies with infrastructure like data centers, GPUs, or storage.

Companies operating nodes and validators Companies providing node sales solutions

3. Payment-Related



Companies providing payment systems Companies providing on-ramp/off-ramp systems

4. TradFi-Related



Companies interested in RWA tokenization and distribution TradFi companies interested in providing products to emerging markets

Projects and companies interested in collaborating with Xenea beyond the listed categories are also welcome.

