(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security pursues efforts to provide a brief explanation to foreign audiences on the current topics of particular interest as regards Ukraine.

FALSE ACCUSATIONS AGAINST UKRAINE BY THE UN

The 41st periodic report of the UN Office of the High Commission for Human Rights alleges that Ukraine restricts religious freedom.

● The conclusions pertain to a law prohibiting the subordination of religious organizations in Ukraine to governing centers located in the aggressor state.

● This prohibition does not limit religious freedom as it does not affect the right to worship.

● The law was introduced for national security reasons, as Moscow uses the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) to propagate war and spread the ideology of "ruscism."

● Ukraine guarantees its citizens freedom of religion but must fulfill its obligation to protect them from all forms of aggression.

● The transitions of religious communities from the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) are voluntary and based on the decisions of the faithful.

● Since the full-scale invasion, Russian occupiers have killed 50 clergy and destroyed around 700 places of worship belonging to various denominations in Ukraine.

REFORMS IN THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

The Ministry of Defense's Chief Inspectorate will conduct a comprehensive review of the Ukrainian Ground Forces Command.

● The inspection will evaluate the organizational structure, assess management effectiveness, and ensure compliance with legislation within the Ground Forces.

● In November, Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi was appointed the new Commander of the Ground Forces and announced significant change

● The Ministry of Defense is also developing a reform of Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers (TRC and SSC) to improve the mobilization of conscripts.

● In December, Ukraine appointed its first-ever military ombudsperson, prominent human rights advocate Olha Reshetylova.

● In February 2025, the first stage of reforming military medic commissions (MMC) will begin, a joint effort between the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Health.

STRENGTHENING THE DEFENSE INDUSTRY

In 2024, more than half of Ukraine's state budget expenditures were allocated for defense.

● The Ministry of Defense approved over 1,300 samples of weapons and military equipment for use in 2024, nearly 75% of which were produced in Ukraine.

● Over 800 state and private companies are currently involved in Ukraine's defense sector.

● In the UAV sector, over 96% of the products are manufactured in Ukraine.

● Ukraine has developed and deployed its own long-range weapons and is implementing robotic solutions for the Defense Forces.

● Under the "Danish model," international partners purchased nearly $1 billion worth of weaponry from Ukrainian manufacturers.

● The development of Ukraine's own defense-industrial complex is an investment in the country's current defense capabilities and future security.