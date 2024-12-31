Helix Tech Consulting Launches, Providing Expert IT And Cybersecurity Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EMMAUS, PA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an era of ever-evolving threats and complex IT landscapes, Helix Tech Consulting is proud to announce its official launch. This new information (IT) consulting firm empowers businesses of all sizes with a comprehensive range of IT and cybersecurity consulting services tailored to their unique needs. Led by seasoned IT and cybersecurity veteran Scott Strahler, Helix Tech Consulting aims to provide expert services to help companies stay ahead of the game by protecting their valuable digital assets and optimizing their technology investments.One of the key differentiators of Helix Tech Consulting is its emphasis on cybersecurity. With the rise of cyber threats and growing sophistication of cyber-attacks, businesses need to have robust cybersecurity measures in place to protect their sensitive data and achieve cyber resilience.“Whether you are a small startup or a large enterprise, today's digital world demands a strong IT foundation with unwavering cybersecurity,” says Scott Strahler, Founder and CEO of Helix Tech Consulting.“At Helix Tech Consulting, we believe every business deserves access to unparalleled IT and cybersecurity expertise. We partner with our clients to understand their specific goals and challenges, then craft customized guidance on enhancing their IT infrastructure, optimizing costs, and elevating cybersecurity posture, which ultimately drives growth and reduces business risk.”Helix Tech Consulting offers a wide range of expert consulting services, including:.IT Infrastructure Strategy & Architecture Assessment.IT Managed Services & Outsourcing Review & Negotiations.Cybersecurity Strategy & Architecture Assessment.Cybersecurity Awareness & Culture Program Development.PC / Network / Mobile Equipment Assessment & Setup.Accounting / Back Office Software Setup, Integration, & Training.Business Website Setup and Maintenance.Data Backup & Disaster Recovery PlanningHelix Tech Consulting is ready to serve companies in need of IT and cybersecurity expertise.About Scott StrahlerScott Strahler, Founder and CEO of Helix Tech Consulting, has over 30 years of extensive experience in the IT industry and certified expertise in cybersecurity. Prior to launching the firm, Scott held IT and cybersecurity leadership positions at multiple companies in the retail and biotech/pharma industries ranging from startups to $1B+ enterprises, where he successfully spearheaded the strategy and implementation of their IT and cybersecurity programs. He holds a BS in Computer Science and boasts industry-recognized certifications, including CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professional), ISSMP (Information Systems Security Management Professional), and CGRC (Certified in Governance, Risk & Compliance) from ISC2. Scott's passion lies in empowering businesses of all sizes to achieve success through secure, strategic technology solutions.About Helix Tech ConsultingHelix Tech Consulting LLC is a specialized provider of expert IT and cybersecurity consulting services, offering customized guidance to help businesses of all sizes achieve their IT goals and thrive in today's digital environment. With a commitment to building strong partnerships and delivering exceptional service, the company is dedicated to helping clients unlock the full potential of technology to empower their success, while prioritizing cybersecurity resilience and reduction of business risks.For more information, please visit our website at helixtechconsulting .

