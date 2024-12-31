Henrik Fisker Sued For Fraud In Connection With Statements Made On Social Media Concerning EV Start-Up, Fisker, Inc

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MANHATTAN BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Henrik Fisker co-founded Fisker, Inc., an electric vehicle ("EV") start-up based in Manhattan Beach, California in 2016. After Fisker, Inc.'s October 2020 Initial (“IPO”), the company's capitalization exceeded $6B. Fisker, Inc.'s stock crashed beginning in late 2023 based upon reports that the company was failing. Fisker, Inc.'s stock was delisted from the NYSE in March 2024 when it fell below $1.00 per share. The company filed for bankruptcy protection in June 2024.



In the November 2024 lawsuit filed against Mr. Fisker (US District Court, Central District of California Case No. 24-cv-09760-FLA-KS), the plaintiffs – three Fisker, Inc. shareholders on an individual basis – allege that they held onto their shares because they relied upon false statements made by Mr. Fisker on social media. The plaintiffs allege that Mr. Fisker's false statements caused them to lose over $1M, as they would have sold their shares absent Mr. Fisker's false statements. The lawsuit is not a class action.



The plaintiffs are represented by Patrick Baldwin, Esq. and Christopher Mader, Esq. of Baldwin Mader Law Group, a Manhattan Beach, California securities litigation firm. Baldwin Mader Law Group previously obtained a $6.1 Million Arbitration Award against Mr. Fisker and Fisker, Inc. in another matter. That Arbitration Award was confirmed by Judge Gary Y. Tanaka of the California Superior Court, Los Angeles County, Case No. 20TRCV00731.



About Us: Baldwin Mader Law Group is a boutique Securities Litigation firm based in Manhattan Beach, California, with offices in Menlo Park, California and Indian Wells, California. Patrick Baldwin, Esq. has specialized in securities and investment fraud for over 45 years. He was an attorney at the Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington D.C. (Market Regulation and Corporation Finance). Christopher Mader, Esq. has been a litigator for 25 years, specializing exclusively in securities litigation since 2005. He was formerly a FINRA licensed registered representative at a leading investment firm. Baldwin Mader Law Group has represented thousands of defrauded investors in virtually every type of securities case.

