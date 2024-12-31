LVI Supply Now Offering Trackgrip Skid Steer Track Attachments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LVI now offers TrackGrip track attachments for skid steers and other tracked vehicles.

TrackGrip track attachments were originally developed in New Zealand and have recently been introduced to the U.S. market.

LVI Supply

Partnership Enhances Access to Innovative Traction Solutions in Minnesota

BEMIDJI, MN, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LVI Supply, a leading provider of industrial products and compact equipment sales for various local industries, has recently expanded its product offerings to include the innovative TrackGrip skid steer track attachments.This strategic partnership marks a significant step in providing customers across the upper Midwest with advanced solutions to improve equipment performance and safety in challenging terrains."Expanding our dealer network with LVI Supply is an exciting development for TrackGrip," said Sonia Kiser, CEO of TrackGrip. "Their commitment to quality and customer service aligns perfectly with our values. We're confident that this partnership will bring significant benefits to equipment operators in the upper Midwest region."TrackGrip's skid steer track attachments are designed to provide superior traction on a variety of surfaces, including mud, snow, ice, and uneven terrain. Constructed with high-grade materials, these attachments are engineered for durability and ease of installation, making them an ideal addition for contractors and operators seeking to maximize their equipment's capabilities across a wide application of industries."We are excited to add TrackGrip's skid steer track attachments to our lineup," said Jason LaValley , CEO and Founder of LVI Supply. "Our customers in forestry and other heavy industries demand reliability and efficiency, especially when working in our tough conditions here in northern Minnesota. TrackGrip's products exceed these expectations by enhancing traction and reducing slippage, ultimately increasing safety and productivity on the job site."The addition of TrackGrip's products to LVI Supply's inventory reflects the company's ongoing dedication to providing innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of its customers. With these easy-to-install track attachments, LVI Supply continues to support operators in working more efficiently and safely through any environmental challenges they may face-with the local service and inventory they need.Customers interested in learning more about TrackGrip skid steer track attachments can visit LVI Supply's website at lvisupply or call (218)444-3930 for more information.About LVI SupplyLVI Supply is committed to delivering high-quality products and exceptional service to customers across the upper Midwest. With a comprehensive range of equipment solutions, LVI Supply supports regional industries like forestry, construction, utilities, landscaping, agriculture, and more to achieve operational excellence and efficiency.About TrackGripTrackGrip manufactures high quality traction-enhancing attachments for heavy machinery. Specializing in innovative designs that improve equipment mobility and safety in challenging conditions, TrackGrip track attachments are trusted by operators across various industries worldwide. Learn more about TrackGrip at trackgrip .

TrackGrip Track Attachments for Better Traction in Mud, Snow, and Soft Terrain-Now Available at LVI Supply

