Amscope Launches 2025 Lineup Of Laboratory Consumables And Accessories

Amscope announces its comprehensive 2025 product lineup, featuring a range of laboratory consumables and accessories tailored for research labs, educational institutions, medical facilities, and industrial applications. Partnering with Globe Scientific, a leader in laboratory equipment, Amscope delivers solutions designed for efficiency, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.Key Product Categories and Highlights:Analyzer ConsumablesAmscope's analyzer consumables, including cuvettes, sample cups, and replacement parts, are designed to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers. This lineup emphasizes high-quality alternatives for laboratory analyzers. These consumables, developed in partnership with Globe Scientific, are crafted as reliable alternatives to original instrument manufacturer components, offering compatibility with a variety of laboratory analyzers.Key Products and FeaturesCuvettesDesigned for accurate optical measurements in spectrophotometry and other analytical applications.Constructed from high-quality materials to ensure clear and precise results.Available in various sizes and configurations to fit a range of instruments.Sample CupsCompatible with multiple laboratory analyzers, these cups support efficient sample preparation and analysis.Offered in a variety of sizes and designs to accommodate diverse testing requirements.Replacement PartsIncludes a selection of components such as seals, o-rings, and tubing, ensuring compatibility with many analyzer models.Engineered to maintain system integrity and reduce downtime in laboratory workflows.ApplicationsThese consumables are suitable for use in clinical diagnostics, research laboratories, and educational settings. Their design emphasizes compatibility, ease of use, and consistent performance across a variety of analytical systems.Specimen Transport and Storage BagsSpecimen transport bags are available with tamper-evident glue closures or resealable zipper closures for repeated use. Options include red-tinted STAT bags for specimens requiring immediate attention.Centrifuge TubesAmscope centrifuge tubes, crafted from high-quality materials, are engineered for consistent performance across clinical testing and molecular research. Variants include screw cap tubes, microcentrifuge tubes, and urine centrifuge tubes, ensuring compatibility with diverse laboratory workflows.Cryogenic VialsCryogenic vials are designed for sample integrity during ultra-low-temperature storage. These vials feature leak-proof and shatter-resistant construction, making them suitable for long-term cryogenic applications.Beakers and BottlesPlastic beakers are offered as durable alternatives to glass, reducing breakage risks in laboratory settings. The bottle lineup includes general-purpose and specialty options for medical, pharmaceutical, and industrial uses.Freezer BoxesFreezer boxes are available in liquid-resistant cardboard, polycarbonate, and polypropylene materials, catering to varying temperature ranges and storage needs.Hotplate StirrersThe 2025 collection of magnetic hotplate stirrers includes digital models with features such as overheating protection, external sensors, and multi-position stirring capabilities.PCR Tubes, Strips, and Plates These products are engineered to provide compatibility with a variety of instruments while ensuring precision and reliability.Key Models and FeaturesIndividual PCR TubesDesigned for single-use or low-throughput applications.Made from high-quality materials to ensure consistent thermal conductivity and sample integrity.Available in a variety of volumes to accommodate different experimental needs.PCR Tube Strips and CapsStrips of 8 or 12 tubes for medium-throughput workflows.Compatible with a range of thermal cyclers and sealing options, including flat or domed caps for optimal sample protection.Engineered to prevent cross-contamination while maintaining secure seals during thermal cycling.PCR PlatesAvailable in no-skirt, half-skirt, and full-skirt designs to fit different automated and manual platforms.Offered in 96-well and 384-well formats for high-throughput experiments.Designed for uniform heat transfer and reduced evaporation, ensuring reliable amplification results.ApplicationsThese PCR products are suitable for a wide range of laboratory tasks, including:DNA and RNA amplification for genetic research.Pathogen detection in clinical diagnostics.High-throughput screening in pharmaceutical research.Molecular biology education and training programs.Materials and CompatibilityAmScope PCR products are constructed from high-quality, chemically inert materials to ensure consistent performance. The plates, tubes, and strips are designed to be compatible with most major brands of thermal cyclers, making them a versatile choice for diverse laboratory setups.For more information on AmScope PCR tubes, strips, and plates, and to explore the full range of laboratory consumables, visitAdditional Categories:- Carboys and Funnels: Designed for liquid storage, transfer, and filtration in laboratories.- Plastic Test Tubes: Available in polystyrene and polypropylene materials for various laboratory applications.- Pipette Tips: Compatible with major pipette brands, offering precision and reproducibility in laboratory testing.Amscope's partnership with Globe Scientific ensures that products meet stringent quality standards while offering reliable and cost-effective solutions for laboratory operations.For detailed product specifications and purchasing information, visit .

