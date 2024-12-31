New Year 2025: Sonakshi Sinha In Australia, Nayanthara In Dubai Here's How Bollywood Celebs Are Welcoming New Year

(MENAFN- Live Mint) India might have to wait for a couple of hours to celebrate the New Year 2025, but the people of new Zealand, Australia and Japan have already welcomed the New Year with glorious fireworks.

Thousands of spectators cheered as colorful fireworks launched from New Zealand's tallest structure, Sky Tower. While people gathered at the iconic Sydney Opera House to witness and celebrate the fireworks. In Japan, all its temples were decorated with colourful lighting and flowers.

Meanwhile, Indian celebrities didn't miss the chance to be the first ones to welcome the New Year.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal:

Bollywood couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were in Australia's Sydney to be the first ones to witness the fireworks that welcomed the New Year 2025. They shared a video on Instagram.

Rohit Sharma

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma took to social media on Tuesday to thank the year gone by for“all the ups and downs and everything in between.”









Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, R Madhavan

Southern superstar Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan with actor R Madhavan and his wife are in Dubai currently and celebrating the new year.





Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is in Switzerland and she posted a pic of her son on the mountain, skiing.





There were other celebrities who posted their updates.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna also wished 'Happy New Year' to their fans in advance. They post a joint video on Instagram regaring the same.



Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

The power couple took to Instagram and posted collage of how the 2024 was for them.

In the meantime, President Droupadi Murmu greeted citizens on New Year's Eve, encouraging everyone to advance "our society and nation" towards unity and excellence in 2025.

In her heartfelt message, she expressed that the arrival of the new year signifies the dawn of fresh hopes, dreams, and aspirations. Murmu emphasised the occasion as an opportunity to move forward with renewed vigour to fulfil "our wishes."

She urged all to welcome the new year with joy and enthusiasm, extending her "heartiest greetings and best wishes to all Indians, living in India and abroad."