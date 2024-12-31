AGIS Works With CWS And Starlink To Provide Assured Encrypted CJADC2 Worldwide Communications

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cloud WAN backpack

Efficient Starlink Orbit Paths

When ground mesh is out of range, AGIS automatically shifts to Starlink – creating a reliable US Type 1 encrypted hybrid communications solution

- Malcolm K. Beyer, Jr. CEOJUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The AGIS CJADC2 C5ISR system is designed to be mostly hands-off, with minimal intervention needed to switch between communication methods. This efficiency is exactly what the military needs for rapid adaptability and responsiveness, making sure that communication systems stay fully operational even in fast-changing environments.To make sure we always have a reliable way to communicate, AGIS uses a wide array of modes and methods, including Cloud WAN Solutions' (CWS) Tactical Mesh Multipath Cloud (TMMC) communications system. AGIS introduces the use of a hybrid comms methodology to ensure reliable communication by automatically switching between various methods, including Cloud WAN Solutions' (CWS) Tactical Mesh Multipath Cloud (TMMC) communications system and Starlink communications. The system's fail-over algorithm makes the switch happen within a millisecond, thereby making it imperceptible to the operators.The TMMC is a sophisticated network that allows data to flow through multiple paths simultaneously, such as Tactical Radios, Broadband Internet, LTE, 5G Cellular, and uniquely satellites, ensuring everything runs efficiently and reliably. At setup, the TMMC provides operators with the ability to manually select and shift communications providers and communication types used.Network administrators using TMMC can manage and control the entire network from a Laptop PC, simplifying operations and improving visibility into the error rates associated with the different communications. All the while, AGIS' C5ISR software is checking the data rates and is automatically adjusting the data flow so that the recipient C5ISR system is not overloaded. The AGIS software is also designed to provide automatic server-to-server failover when access to the primary server is lost or disconnected.To increase the range of communications when standard terrestrial radio communications are not available, CWS TMMC is configured with a Mesh Network to forward the TMMC communications using Starlink or Starshield communications. The CWS TMMC thus greatly increases the range of communications networks and AGIS C5ISR's ability to provide a full Common Operational Picture (COP) along with full duplex voice and video, PTT and various types of data to the interfacing C5ISR systems. When the Mesh Network range does not provide sufficient range, the system automatically shifts to Starlink, thereby providing worldwide communications. This capability shows the CJADC2 capability of the AGIS C5ISR system's inherent ability to operate between U.S. and NATO Combat Commands.Combining ground mesh networks with Starlink capabilities gives operators a hybrid communication strategy that offers several big advantages. First off, it ensures that military units stay connected even under tough conditions, reducing the risk of communication blackouts that could jeopardize missions. This integrated approach boosts situational awareness because real-time intelligence can be shared instantly, helping commanders make faster decisions and tactical adjustments that are based on the latest series of battlefield dynamics.See a video of AGIS' related capabilities here:AGIS has used this communications architecture successfully for several years. Most recently, AGIS used it with CWS's TMMC backpacks at military exercises Silent Swarm 2024 and Northern Strike 2024 in Alpena, MI and Flex24 at Key West, FL where in these exercises, it successfully demonstrated its capability to provide interoperability between the USNS Burlington and MARTAC high speed boats and Orb UAVs. The communications demonstration included AGIS transmission of MARTAC boat and Orb data to ATAK, which in turn transmitted data to the U.S. Navy's Minotaur Mission system, a system that links sensors, cameras, radar, and communications equipment.Minotaur URL:The integrated AGIS /CWS TMMC system operated without failure during the Silent Swarm, Northern Strike, and Flex24 exercises with everyone netted together, enabling all to view the COP, assigning and entering map symbols, attaching data to map systems, placing voice and video calls, using PTT and Chat, white boarding, issuing“must respond to commands” and declaring emergencies and creating“must keep out zones”. The AGIS CJADC2 system is built to be capable of providing U.S. and NATO interoperability, although this feature was not part of the scope in these recent exercises.For information, contact Cap Beyer at ... or at 561-744-3213.To get the latest version of any Thick client apps, go toTo try the AGIS Web client system, go to either _or_Made in the USA by American Citizens.

Malcolm K. Beyer, Jr.

Advanced Ground Information Systems (AGIS), Inc.

+1 561-744-3213

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

CWS Tactical Mesh Multipath Cloud (TMMC) communications system

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.