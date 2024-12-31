Joe Biden Uses Carter's Legacy To Attack Donald Trump - 'Decency. Decency. Decency' Conservatives Outraged

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Joe Biden used the death of former President Jimmy Carter to criticize President-elect Donald Trump, urging him to reflect on Carter's legacy of "decency."

Speaking to reporters after Carter 's passing at the age of 100 on Sunday, Biden made a pointed reference to the contrast between Carter's character and Trump's leadership.

Biden's strong call for“decency”, questions Trump's character

When asked what could learn from Carter's legacy, Biden repeated three times: "Decency. Decency. Decency." He further emphasized, "Can you imagine Jimmy Carter walking by someone who needed something and just keep walking? Can you imagine Jimmy Carter referring to someone by the way they look or the way they talk?"

Conservatives push back against Biden's comments

Biden 's comments sparked a backlash from conservatives online, who took offense at the implication. Carter , the longest-living American president, was widely respected for his humanitarian work, including his post-presidency efforts in global peace and health initiatives.

Hugh Hewitt challenges Biden's "decency" criticism

Hugh Hewitt, a former Washington Post writer, took to social media to challenge Biden's comments, writing,“Is it 'decent' to have deceived the American public for years about your condition and to do so via a complicit and complacent legacy media?” He further criticized Biden for what he described as the“greatest cover-up in modern American political history” regarding Biden's health and alleged media complicity. "Is it 'decent' to have deceived the American public for years about your condition and to do so via a complicit and complacent legacy media?" Hewitt wrote on X, crying foul at Biden's comments. "The greatest cover-up in modern American political history, and the greatest media scandal as well, is still unacknowledged on the record by anyone around President Biden and by almost all legacy media figures. Their sunk costs are enormous but they won't cut them loose and own the cover-up or the complicity."

Turley's criticism of Biden's pardon

Jonathan Turley, a legal analyst, has been vocal about his criticism of President Biden's decision to pardon his son, Hunter Biden. Turley argues that this move contradicts Biden's previous campaign promises and suggests a deeper involvement in alleged influence-peddling operations. According to Turley, the pardon covers a ten-year period, potentially implicating the President himself in these activities. "Instead of showing Carter 's honesty, Biden lied for years and then pardoned his own son after repeatedly denying that he would ever do so during the campaign. He pardoned his son for any crimes committed over a ten-year period, including potential crimes that many believe implicated the President himself in the multimillion influence-peddling operation," Turley wrote on X.

Pagliarulo and TenNapel's criticisms

Radio host Joe Pagliarulo and animator Doug TenNapel have both expressed strong criticisms of President Biden. Pagliarulo described Biden as "one of the most INDECENT humans to ever be near the White House," accusing him of enriching himself and his family through influence. He found it ironic and hypocritical for Biden to speak about "decency".

TenNapel's hope for Biden's faith

TenNapel also expressed a hope that Biden finds faith, as he believes it is the only hope for salvation for both Biden and others.

Carter's state funeral announcement

Former President Jimmy Carter, who passed away at the age of 100 , will be honored with a state funeral at the Washington National Cathedral on January 9, as announced by the U.S. Army. Carter will be laid to rest beside his wife, Rosalynn Carter, at their longtime home in Plains.

Carter's Presidency and legacy

Carter, a Democrat, served as the 39th President of the United States from January 1977 to January 1981, after defeating incumbent Republican President Gerald Ford in the 1976 election.

In the wake of former President Jimmy Carter's passing, President-elect Donald Trump expressed his condolences on Truth Social, offering praise for Carter's contributions to the nation despite their political differences.

Trump reflected on the unique bond shared by U.S. Presidents, writing,“Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Greatest Nation in History.” He continued, acknowledging the difficult challenges Carter faced during his presidency, saying,“The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude.”

While Trump noted his disagreements with Carter on political and philosophical matters, he recognized Carter's deep love and respect for the country.“While I strongly disagreed with him philosophically and politically, I also realized that he truly loved and respected our Country, and all it stands for. He worked hard to make America a better place, and for that I give him my highest respect,” Trump said. He further added,“He was a truly good man and, of course, will be greatly missed. He was also very consequential, far more than most Presidents, after he left the Oval Office.”

Trump's tribute highlighted Carter's lasting impact, both during his presidency and in the years following his time in the White House.