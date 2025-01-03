Omani Coach: Good Preparations For Gulf Cup Final, Aiming For Winning

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- Oman National Team Coach Rasheed Jaber affirmed on Friday that the team is well prepared for Khaleeji Zain 26 Final match against Bahrain and that the team aims to win the title.

This came in a statement during the team's press expressing his hopes in winning the title for Oman.

"The Bahraini team is strong, well organized and has distinguished players, we know them, and they know us, these types of matches are won in the small details of the game," said Jaber.

Jaber expressed his faith in his players and their ability to be mentally prepared for the game.

On his part, Oman National Team Player Mohammad Al-Musallami said that he and his teammates are determined to win the match as they will enter game with strong morale.

"We seek to win the match and achieve the title for Oman and make the Omani people happy and proud," he added.

The Khaleeji Zain 26 Final Match is scheduled to Kick off on Saturday between Oman and Bahrain at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium. (end)

fr









MENAFN03012025000071011013ID1109052308