Death Toll From Israeli Aggression On Gaza Rises To 45,658
Gaza: The death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has risen to 45,658 martyrs in addition to 108,583 wounded.
The Ministry of health in Gaza said Friday that the Occupation forces committed eight massacres, resulting in 77 martyrs and 145 wounded, noting that there are thousands of victims under the rubble.
The Israeli occupation forces continue to commit the crime of genocide in the Gaza Strip, for the 455th consecutive day, by launching dozens of airstrikes and artillery shelling, amid a catastrophic humanitarian situation that resulted from the siege and displacement of more than 95 percent of the population.
