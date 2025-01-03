50K Worshipers Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 3 (Petra)-- Given the stringent military restrictions placed on entry to the mosque by the Israeli authorities, tens of thousands of worshipers performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.An estimated 50,000 worshipers held Friday prayer in the grounds of Al-Aqsa Mosque, according to the Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem.The occupation forces examined the identities of worshipers and stopped many young men from entering the mosque. The Palestinian News Agency "WAFA" said that the occupying forces blocked worshipers' admission to the Al-Aqsa Mosque through the Damascus and Lions Gates.When the occupation made it impossible for them to access the mosque's courtyards, many young men performed Friday prayer outside of Al-Aqsa Mosque.The Israeli forces have been severely restricting worshipers' access to Al-Aqsa Mosque since October 2023, particularly on Fridays.