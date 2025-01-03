1 CID Officer Injured In Raid To Arrest Dangerous Suspect - PSD
Amman, Jan. 3 (Petra)-- A security force from the Criminal Investigation Department raided a wanted individual who was considered dangerous and against whom three security requests had been filed yesterday evening after locating him in an area north of Amman, according to the Public Security Directorate (PSD) Spokesperson.
He continued by saying that the wanted individual resisted arresting him and began shooting at the police, who dealt with him until he was subdued and taken into custody while carrying the used handgun.
A public security officer was injured during the raid and sent to the hospital. He is currently undergoing treatment, and his overall health is fine. In addition to receiving treatment for his wounds, the suspect is also receiving treatment.
