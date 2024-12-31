Mod Approves Over 1,300 Types Of Weapons, Military Equipment In 2024
12/31/2024 10:08:50 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has approved the deployment of over 1,300 types of weapons and military equipment in 2024, with nearly 75% of them being domestically produced.
According to Ukrinform, the Ministry's press service highlighted this achievement, which reflects the high efficiency of Ukrainian defense enterprises.
“In wartime conditions, they not only meet the needs of the frontlines but also demonstrate competitiveness on the international stage,” said Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov.
It is noted that among the newly codified items are:
251 unmanned aerial systems (UAS/UAVs)
169 types of ammunition
153 electronic warfare (EW) and intelligence systems
108 engineering tools
97 communication devices
57 ground missile systems (GMS)
Klimenkov credited the result to close cooperation between the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian manufacturers, and international partners.
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian companies currently have the capacity to produce four million drones annually, with agreements already in place for the production of 1.5 million UAVs.
