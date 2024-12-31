(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian of Defense has approved the deployment of over 1,300 types of weapons and military equipment in 2024, with nearly 75% of them being domestically produced.

According to Ukrinform, the Ministry's press service highlighted this achievement, which reflects the high efficiency of Ukrainian defense enterprises.

“In wartime conditions, they not only meet the needs of the frontlines but also demonstrate competitiveness on the international stage,” said Deputy Defense Dmytro Klimenkov.

It is noted that among the newly codified items are:



251 unmanned aerial systems (UAS/UAVs)

169 types of ammunition

153 electronic warfare (EW) and intelligence systems

108 engineering tools

97 communication devices 57 ground missile systems (GMS)

ofonin

Klimenkov credited the result to close cooperation between the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian manufacturers, and international partners.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian companies currently have the capacity to produce four million drones annually, with agreements already in place for the production of 1.5 million UAVs.