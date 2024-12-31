Russian Forces Strike Shostka With 13 Missiles, Leaving 43 Buildings Without Heating
Date
12/31/2024 7:09:54 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have struck the city of Shostka in the Sumy region with 13 missiles, damaging three boiler rooms and leaving 43 apartment buildings in the city without heating.
Sumy Regional Governor Volodymyr Artiukh made this statement on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.
"The Russian army struck Shostka with 13 missiles," Artiukh said.
He said that three boiler rooms had been damaged in the city and 43 apartment buildings had been left without heating.
Read also:
Russians launch missile strike on Sumy region
Earlier, Shostka's mayor reported that the missile strikes had also damaged 12 apartment buildings, schools, a clinic, and boiler rooms.
Russian forces launched a massive missile strike on Shostka at approximately 08:00 on December 31.
Photo credit: Ukraine's National Police
MENAFN31122024000193011044ID1109044765
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.