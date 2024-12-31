DSF DAILY SURPRISES KICK OFF WITH EXCLUSIVE ONE-DAY-ONLY DISCOUNTS AT LEADING BRANDS ACROSS THE CITY

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The best time to shop in Dubai is here as the iconic annual Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) celebrates its epic 30th anniversary with the greatest-ever line-up of shopping deals across the city's stunning selection of world-class shopping malls, markets, and retail districts. This edition brings back the DSF Daily Surprises bigger than ever before, offering shoppers a daily dose of unbeatable deals from the city's favourite brands. Each day of the festival, one brand or retailer at a single location unveils an exclusive promotion, running from 10am until last.

The DSF Daily Surprises are part of DSF Sale Season, running until 2 February 2025, where shoppers can enjoy irresistible shopping sales and discounts from 25 to 75 per cent and bag brilliant bargains across some of the world's most iconic fashion and beauty brands throughout the duration of the festival. Shoppers can plan for the perfect shopping spree with the following offer...0

Bath & Body Works at Mall of the Emirates is delighting visitors this DSF season with up to 80 per cent off across its captivating array of fragrances, gifts, bath essentials, body care, and candles. Shoppers can indulge in the brand's heavenly scents while stocking up on favourites and discovering new treasures.

Dubai Shopping Festival is supported by Key Partners Dubai Islamic Bank and VISA, and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.

About Dubai Shopping Festival 2025:

This year, Dubai proudly celebrates the 30th anniversary of its iconic annual Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) from 6 December 2024 to 12 January 2025. The monumental 30th edition of DSF is the city's most incredible, most memorable, and out-of-this-world celebration, with an action-packed calendar of 38 wonder-filled days brimming with non-stop, day-in-day-out moments for everyone, every day, in every corner of the city. This year's not-to-be-missed season of DSF pays an epic tribute to three decades of welcoming the world to celebrate everything that makes Dubai extraordinary. DSF's eagerly anticipated experiences bring together the very best that the city has to offer, including A-list stars, unique-to-Dubai attractions, exceptional hospitality, a thriving gastronomy scene, ever-popular outdoor pop-up community experiences, the biggest-ever shopping deals, and incredible chances to win life-changing prizes. Plus, some of the world's most spectacular New Year's Eve celebrations, as well as joyful festive experiences and free enchanting immersive displays of lights, fireworks, drones, and pyrotechnics, promise endless excitement for everyone – all set against the backdrop of the city's perfect weather for the season.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment:

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai's retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.