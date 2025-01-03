Tech Law In 2025: A Look Ahead At AI, Privacy And Social Media Regulation Under The New Trump Administration

The incoming Trump administration is poised to shake up tech regulation. Adam Gray/AFP via Getty Images

Author: Sylvia Lu

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Artificial intelligence harms, problematic social content, data privacy violations – the issues are the same, but the policymakers and regulators who deal with them are about to change.

As the transitions to a new term under the renewed leadership of Donald Trump, the regulatory landscape for in the United States faces a significant shift.

The administration's stated approach to these issues signals changes. It is likely to move away from the civil rights aspect of Biden administration policy toward an emphasis on innovation and economic competitiveness. While some potential policies would pull back on stringent federal regulations, others suggest new approaches to content moderation and ways of supporting AI-related business practices. They also suggest avenues for state legislation.

I study the intersection of law and technology . Here are the key tech law issues likely to shape the incoming administration's agenda in 2025.

AI regulation: innovation vs. civil rights

The rapid evolution of AI technologies has led to an expansion of AI policies and regulatory activities, presenting both opportunities and challenges. The federal government's approach to AI regulation is likely to undergo notable changes under the incoming Trump administration.

The Biden administration's AI Bill of Rights and executive order on AI established basic principles and guardrails to protect safety, privacy and civil rights. These included requirements for developers of powerful AI systems to report safety test results , and a mandate for the National Institute of Standards and Technology to create rigorous safety standards . They also required government agencies to use AI in responsible ways .

Unlike the Biden era, the Trump administration's deregulatory approach suggests a different direction. The president-elect has signaled his intention to repeal Biden's executive order on AI , citing the need to foster free speech . Trump's nominee to head the Federal Trade Commission, Andrew Ferguson , has echoed this sentiment. He has stated his opposition to restrictive AI regulations and the adoption of a comprehensive federal AI law.

AI policy experts discuss likely changes in federal regulation of technology in the Trump administration.

With limited prospects for federal AI legislation under the Trump administration, states are likely to lead the charge in addressing emerging AI harms . In 2024, at least 45 states introduced AI-related bills. For example, Colorado passed comprehensive legislation to address algorithmic discrimination . In 2025, state lawmakers may either follow Colorado's example by enacting broad AI regulations or focus on targeted laws for specific applications, such as automated decision-making , deepfakes , facial recognition and AI chatbots .

Data privacy: federal or state leadership?

Data privacy remains a key area of focus for policymakers, and 2025 is a critical year to see whether Congress will enact a federal privacy law. The proposed American Privacy Rights Act , introduced in 2024, represents a bipartisan effort to create a comprehensive federal privacy framework. The bill includes provisions for preempting state laws and allowing private rights of action , meaning allowing individuals to sue over alleged violations. The bill aims to simplify compliance and reduce the patchwork of state regulations.

These issues are likely to spark key debates in the year ahead. Lawmakers are also likely to wrestle with balancing regulatory burdens on smaller businesses with the need for comprehensive privacy protections.

In the absence of federal action, states may continue to dominate privacy regulation. Since California passed the Consumer Privacy Rights Act in 2019, 19 states have passed comprehensive privacy laws. Recent state privacy laws have differing scopes, rights and obligations, which creates a fragmented regulatory environment. In 2024, key issues included defining sensitive data, protecting minors' privacy, incorporating data minimization principles, and addressing compliance challenges for medium or small businesses.

At the federal level in 2024, the Biden administration issued an executive order authorizing the U.S. attorney general to restrict cross-border data transfers to protect national security. These efforts may continue in the new administration.

Cybersecurity, health privacy and online safety

States have become key players in strengthening cybersecurity protections, with roughly 30 states requiring businesses to adhere to cybersecurity standards. The California Privacy Protection Agency Board, for example, has proposed rulemaking on cybersecurity audits, data protection risk assessments and automated decision-making.

Meanwhile, there is a growing trend toward strengthening health data privacy and protecting children online . Washington state and Nevada , for example, have adopted laws that expand the protection of health data beyond the scope of the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act .

Numerous states, such as California , Colorado , Utah and Virginia , have recently expanded protections for young users' data. In the absence of federal regulation, state governments are likely to continue leading efforts to address pressing privacy and cybersecurity concerns in 2025.

Social media and Section 230

Online platform regulation has been a contentious issue under both the Biden and Trump administrations. There are federal efforts to reform Section 230, which shields online platforms from liability for user-generated content, and federal- and state-level efforts to address misinformation and hate speech.

While Trump's previous administration criticized Section 230 for allegedly enabling censorship of conservative voices, the Biden administration focused on increasing transparency and accountability for companies that fail to remove concerning content.

Section 230 explained.

With Trump coming back to office, Congress is likely to consider proposals to prohibit certain forms of content moderation in the name of free speech protections.

On the other hand, states like California and Connecticut have recently passed legislation requiring platforms to disclose information about hate speech and misinformation. Some existing state laws regulating online platforms are facing U.S. Supreme Court challenges on First Amendment grounds .

In 2025, debates are likely to continue on how to balance platform neutrality with accountability at both federal and state levels.

Changes in the wind

Overall, while federal efforts on issues like Section 230 reform and children's online protection may advance, federal-level AI regulation and data privacy laws could potentially slow down due to the administration's deregulatory stance. Whether long-standing legislative efforts like federal data privacy protection materialize will depend on the balance of power between Congress, the courts and the incoming administration.