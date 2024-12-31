Quad Fms Pledge To Work For Future Needs Of Indo-Pacific Region

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue known as Quad said on Tuesday that it is committed to work together in responding to the future needs of the Indo-Pacific region.

In a joint statement commemorating the 20th Anniversary of Quad Cooperation, the foreign ministers of the member states said that the foundational commitment to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief remains strong and all the four Quad countries continue to work side-by-side to prepare for and respond quickly and effectively to disasters across the region.

"Twenty years ago, in response to the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami, Australia, India, Japan, and the US came together in service to the people of our region for the first time as the grouping now known as the Quad," the statement said.

The statement also said that the Quad countries collectively supported disaster preparedness and life-saving relief efforts across the Indo-Pacific in 2024 and continue to build on efforts to identify new ways to respond rapidly to humanitarian crises and disasters.

"What began as an emergency response to a catastrophe has grown into a full-fledged partnership delivering positive outcomes for the people of our region. Quad countries now work together and with partners across the Indo-Pacific to address complex challenges, from fighting climate change, cancer, and pandemics, to bolstering quality infrastructure, maritime domain awareness, STEM education, counter-terrorism efforts, critical and emerging technologies, and cyber security," the statement said.

It also stressed that for continuing positive contributions of Quad across South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific, the leaders have met annually. "As four partners, we share a vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific that is peaceful, stable, and prosperous, underpinned by effective regional institutions," the Quad foreign ministers said.

Quad pledged support to Pacific-led regional architecture especially the Pacific Islands Forum and the Indian Ocean Rim Association. (end)

