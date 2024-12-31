Aseem Arrora On Bollywood Film Writing Trends In 2025

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 31(IANS) 2024 has been a year of mixed response when it comes to the box office.

While certain films such as Stree 2, Singham Again, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 performed extremely well, others like Jigra, Khel Khel Mein, and Maidaan failed to make a mark. This makes one wonder how crucial is the script for the success of a movie and what may be the possible writing trends in 2025.

When asked about the same, The Sabarmati Report fame writer Aseem Arrora said that according to him we should confidently walk the path of quality mass films like Dangal, Pathan, 3 Idiots, Rang De Basanti, and Bhaag Milkha.

He stated, "We were doing very well and audience, box office were all working perfectly. We should just stay on the same progressive path in the coming year.”

Aseem Arora also further revealed his opinion on Bollywood's recent lack in box office earnings. Adding to it he said,“Agreed there's a lot of pre pandemic writing that's not worked. Because audience has gotten exposed to varied narratives during the pandemic. Remakes aren't working because of the same reason. At the same time I believe we will come out stronger from this phase."

The writer further highlighted that according to him the one film that we all should not just take pride in but also learn from is Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, "Sid Anand made a complete film, packed with twists and turns, intelligent plot points and an urban language.”

Talking about his most recent release, The Sabarmati Report, Aseem Arora claimed that the film's critical and commercial success made him happy and confident. His statement read, "Working with Ekta Kapoor has been a joyride. I knew for sure that turning a co producer with her would ensure the product is in safe hands and I will get enough say in the making.”

Aseem Arora also spoke about his future plans with his production house, Moral Of The Story, "I want to grow further as a producer in 2025 and ensure a script achieves its best possible potential. This I feel should be the main aim of a successful producer.”

In the meantime, another celebrated writer Anand L Rai recently opened up about his filmmaking approach. According to him, there is no one way in filmmaking. He added that his production banner Colour Yellow pays attention to dynamic stories that also resonate with audiences. It remains to be seen what 2025 has in store for Bollywood.