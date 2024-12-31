Enemy Keeps One Missile Carrier In Black Sea, But Without Kalibr

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There is one enemy ship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr missiles, but without missiles.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ukrainian Navy on .

'As of 06:00 on 31 December 2024: 1 enemy ship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles, no missiles ; no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov;

in the Mediterranean Sea, 8 enemy ships, 3 of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, with a total volley of up to 26 missiles,' the statement said.

As noted, during the day, 3 vessels passed through the Kerch Strait in the interests of the Russian Federation: to the Black Sea, 1 of which continued to move towards the Bosphorus; to the Sea of Azov, 2 vessels that did not leave the Bosphorus.

Kherson region donates 200 strike FPVto marine corps

The Ukrainian Navy notes that Russia continues to violate the 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian naval logistics to support the group in Crimea are now virtually destroyed.